Jose Rosado already knows the core issues for his possible state House campaign — property tax and education funding reform top the list — and now all he has to do is find out whether the district he hopes to represent will actually exist.
Rosado, the former mayor of Fountain Hill, has decided to run as a Democrat for the 22nd House District as portrayed on a preliminary redistricting map, covering Fountain Hill and parts of Allentown and Salisbury Township.
But there is no guarantee that map will become official.
Rosado’s home is in the 133rd district, which also includes part of Bethlehem, Coplay and Catasauqua and all or part of Hanover, Whitehall and Salisbury townships.
Should the final decision by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission leave him in the 133rd, Rosado said he would have to “speak to my supporters” before making a decision to seek election.
His uncertainty is shared by other candidates across the Lehigh Valley and state as the five-member commission continues to work toward new House and Senate maps that reflect demographic changes shown by the 2020 census.
“It is unsettling because everybody in Harrisburg is all atwitter about it,” said Republican Rep. Milou Mackenzie, who represents the 131st District.
“It kind of has everyone nervous.”
The commission is in the tail end of a 30-day period for public input on proposed House and Senate maps.
It held several hearings late last week that featured plenty of Lehigh Valley testimony, and more are scheduled Friday and Saturday.
So far the public submitted to the commission 2,950 comments and map ideas.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday.
A second 30-day window governs the next step of the process.
Leah Mintz, an associate of commission general counsel Robert Byer, said the commission’s vote on a final plan could take place as late as Feb. 17.
The window for candidates to circulate the required nominating petitions is Feb. 15 through March 8, with the primary set for May 17.
Mackenzie, the first-term incumbent of the 131st district, is leaning toward running again. The final decision, she says, will happen “when the maps are done.”
Kevin Branco, a gym owner and Democrat who lost to Mackenzie by a 54 percent to 46 percent margin in 2020, plans to run again in the 131st, regardless of its final outline.
But redistricting uncertainty weighs heavily on his campaign planning.
The current district includes Emmaus, Coopersburg, Pennsburg, Red Hill and East Greenville, as well as all or part of a number of townships.
The proposed map for the 131st removes Emmaus, but adds Hellertown.
“Without knowing what areas you are covering, it is hard to plan events, kickoff events, signing events,” Branco said. Concerning the proposed map, he added, “I am kind of excited about it. My business is in Hellertown.”
The House member who currently represents Hellertown, Democratic Rep. Robert Freeman of the 136th District, last week lobbied the commission to keep the borough in that district.
Rosado is 58 and ran an unsuccessful campaign for a House seat in 2006.
His status as a potential Latino candidate — his mother is Puerto Rican, as was his late father — is significant.
Commission members have repeatedly expressed a desire to reflect the state’s growing Latino population via districts that either give that community a greater voice or even a strong chance to field a winning candidate.
Pennsylvania has never had a Latino senator.
There are a handful of Latino House members.
Enid Santiago, a Latino candidate in Allentown in 2020, lost the Democratic primary in the 22nd District that year to incumbent Peter Schweyer by 55 votes out of 4,339 cast.
“Nobody can make a decision right now,” she said this week when asked about another run. “We are all in the same boat.”
Santiago testified before the commission last week that its preliminary map — splitting Allentown among three House districts rather than the current two — was a way of “almost guaranteeing that Allentown will not have true representation” reflecting its minority communities.
In the preliminary plan approved by the commission, the homes of Santiago and Schweyer both move to the redrawn 134th District.
Schweyer, the incumbent in the 22nd, has said he plans to run for either a House or Senate seat.
The incumbent in the 133rd District, Democrat Jeanne McNeill, has already said she intends to seek reelection.
Morning Call Capitol correspondent Ford Turner can be reached at fturner@mcall.com
