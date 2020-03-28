Pennsylvania planning for life-or-death decisions

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is working on a plan to help doctors prioritize care for patients in the event a surge of coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine described the state’s crafting of Crisis Standards of Care for triaging patients as part of Pennsylvania’s overall strategy to be best equipped to deal with the surge of patients that could come as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.
“Triage doesn’t mean life or death decisions, usually,” she said. “It’s about assessing a patient, assessing what their medical needs are and implementing the correct care at the correct time.”
However, groups representing those in the disabled community on Friday said the administration should make clear in those standards that people with disabilities aren’t short-changed when it comes to determining who gets first priority in allocating life-saving technology like ventilators.
“It’s a complicated issue, it’s a horrible thing to make a decision about,” said Kelly Darr, legal director for Disability Rights Pennsylvania. “We don’t want health care denied for anyone.”
Darr said she hasn’t seen the standards, but descriptions of it published in a Philadelphia Inquirer story Thursday raised red flags in that there were suggestions that factors like degree of illness, pre-existing conditions, how long the patient would need to receive treatment on ventilators and prognosis over time would all be considered.
If those factors are applied, it could discriminate against people with disabilities, she said.
She said the state should allow advocates for individuals with disabilities to weigh in and provide a clearer message that people with disabilities shouldn’t be treated unfairly in a time of crisis.
“Doctors and medical professional need to hear that,” she said.
States have been increasingly moving to enact these crisis standards of care since the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, according to the National Center on Biotechnology Information, based in Washington, D.C.
“A Crisis Standards of Care Plan is prepared for a worst-case scenario in which the hospitals in Pennsylvania are overwhelmed to the point of having to make extremely difficult decisions. Our interim plan has been shared with hospitals and other stakeholders in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Department of Health.
Levine on Friday announced there were 531 new cases on Friday, after announcing and 560 announced on Thursday. In all, there have been 2,218 patients identified in Pennsylvania.
“I don’t think that’s from more testing, that’s from more cases,” Levine said.
The state on Friday also added nine new counties to the state’s stay-at-home order — adding Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York. Coronavirus has now been detected in 50 of the state’s 67 counties, Levine said.
Key data:
•About 10 percent of those with coronavirus have required hospitalization
•3.5 percent required treatment in the intensive care unit
•And about 2 percent of the patients with coronavirus have required treatment with ventilators.
So far, those percentages have been consistent as the outbreak has spread across the state.
“If the numbers skyrocket, that will test our capacity,” she said.
Pennsylvania has about 3,400 intensive care unit beds and about 3,600 ventilators, she said. Seventy-six coronavirus patients have required treatment in the intensive care unit and 44 of those patients were treated with ventilators, Levine said.
Levine pointed to recent modeling by the University of Pittsburgh about how the outbreak might play out, while noting that there have been a variety of models, all showing slightly different projections.
The Pitt research suggested that if the state hadn’t acted to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, the surge would have peaked with Pennsylvania hospitals treating 280,000 coronavirus patients in one day, and 500,000 overall.
Based on the muted spread of the coronavirus due to the state’s mitigation efforts, that modeling now suggests the state’s worst day will involve 100,000 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
That research concluded that the state might be able to further diminish the peak of the surge by additional mitigation efforts.
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber and a member of the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Medical Society, said that hospitals haven’t reached the point of needing to make these crisis decisions and there’s still hope that they won’t need to do so.
“We are relying on the community to help by continuing to practice social distancing,” he said.
“Physicians have always been triaging and prioritizing patients, which involves complex decision making. These difficult decisions are made after discussions with the patient and family members.”
Editor’s note: Randy Griffith of the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat contributed to this article.
