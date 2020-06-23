HARRISBURG (AP) — Top Republicans in Pennsylvania's state Senate are pressing sweeping gambling legislation that would allow slot machine-like gambling terminals in thousands of bars, restaurants, nonprofit social clubs and other businesses that hold liquor licenses.
Under a draft amendment, more than 10,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, golf course clubhouses and nonprofit social clubs with liquor licenses would be able to install the so-called video gaming terminals.
No Senate vote had been scheduled as of Tuesday.
A major trade association for bars and restaurants, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, is asking its members to contact senators to support it.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, also bills the effort as a way to get thousands of unregulated cash-paying game terminals out of a wide array of establishments in Pennsylvania, including pizza parlors, grocery stores, corner stores and bowling alleys.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has accused the proliferating machines of siphoning more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Still, the bill's prospects in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are unclear, and it is not clear whether Wolf, a Democrat, will support it.
Pennsylvania is already the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.