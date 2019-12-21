Better U.S. economy in 2015 favored techies, Southern homeowners

A job seeker fills out an employment application at the San Jose Career Fair in San Jose, California, on Nov. 10, 2014. 

 Photo By David Paul Morris | Bloomberg

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s jobless rate crept up slightly in November, even as the number of nonfarm jobs hit a new record high, the state Labor and Industry Department said Friday.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate last month rose to 4.3 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from October.

The national rate dropped slightly in November, to 3.5 percent.

Pennsylvania has nearly 6.1 million jobs and is seeing the most of its increase in leisure and hospitality employment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.