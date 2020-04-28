HARRISBURG — Local school districts would be barred from raising property taxes this year under a measure moving in the state House.
Republicans who support the measure say that most school tax is tied to property tax and last year’s earned income, plus with school buildings closed, local schools shouldn’t have a shortfall this year.
The measure passed by 15-10 party line vote in the State Government Committee Monday after just being introduced in the state House on Friday. However, it’s not clear when the legislation will be put before the full House. The legislation is not scheduled for a vote this week, said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County.
Democrats opposed to the plan said that local school board directors are elected and the state shouldn’t be dictating what they can’t do.
“It’s an unfunded mandate” if the state freezes property taxes without pledging to provide additional dollars to help schools operate, said state Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia. “To me it is fundamentally wrong.”
State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County, said that everyone is going to be forced to make difficult budgeting decisions and the state needs to act to make sure that schools don’t ask local property owners to pay more when people can’t afford it.
“We are facing a severe budget shortfall. Every branch of government is going to have a serious budget shortfall. Every one of our constituents is going to have a budget shortfall,” he said. “Our people can’t afford it.”
The move comes as Gov. Tom Wolf has estimated that the state could be facing a budget shortfall in excess of $5 billion due to reduced state sales and income tax tax revenue.
State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery County said that he would hope that local school officials would avoid raising taxes but he doesn’t think the state should handcuff them.
“They were elected,” he said. “I would hope they would make the right decision.”
Boyle said that schools would likely be faced with increased operating costs when they reopen, especially if they are trying to implement safe social-distancing that requires them to reduce class sizes.
He added that the Pennsylvania State Education Association opposes the proposal. The Pennsylvania School Board Association opposes it, as well, said Annette Stevenson, a PSBA spokeswoman.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that since school buildings have been closed and will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, school districts ought to end the 2019-2020 fiscal year with a financial cushion that would allow them to pass budgets without raising taxes.
“I don’t think it’s asking too much for schools to have a one-year reprieve,” said state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County.
“It’s a small gesture of good will to help many PA who are in dire straits.”
