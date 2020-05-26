Highway fatalities across Pennsylvania reached a new low last year — the lowest since record-keeping began in 1928, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
In 2019, statewide highway fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since 1928 and 131 less than 2018, according to a press release from PennDOT.
“While this is certainly good news, even one life lost is one too many,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We must continue to work with our partners to decrease traffic deaths through education and outreach. We urge all Pennsylvanians to always wear their seat belts and never drive impaired or distracted.”
Unrestrained fatalities dropped from 398 in 2018 to 330 in 2019, which marks the lowest number of such fatalities in 20 years. Among the other changes from 2018 to 2019, the number of fatalities in aggressive driving crashes dropped from 129 to 95; fatalities involving a driver of age 65 or older dropped from 330 to 281; and pedestrian fatalities dropped from 201 to 154, the release states.
There were some types of crash fatalities that increased from 2018 to 2019, including motorcyclist fatalities, which increased from 164 to 174; fatalities involving stop-controlled intersections rose from 67 to 92; and fatalities in vehicle failure-related crashes rose from 52 to 45. Long-term, however, those three categories are decreasing.
Among those long-term decreases are 141 fewer traffic deaths, 83 fewer unrestrained deaths, and 42 deaths from crashes involving impaired drivers in 2019 compared to 2015, the release states.
Numbers for accidents and fatalities so far in 2020 were not available yet, as PennDOT spokesperson Jill Harry in Oil City said the information is initially collected by local police departments once they have completed their investigations into each incident. That information is given to the Pennsylvania State Police, who then provide it to PennDOT.
However, the decreases from 2018 to 2019 seem to be the result of multiple factors, including enforcement from police and outreach from PennDOT, although Harry said the drivers behind the wheel are always a major factor in reducing accidents.
“It seems to be just better driving behavior,” Harry said. “And when people are driving safer, then the number of crashes goes down.”
According to national data, over 90 percent of crashes are caused by driver behavior. For this reason, PennDOT focuses on data trends to drive enforcement and education improvements and invests about $18 million annually in federal grant funds statewide to support these behavioral safety programs, the release states.
Some of the ways PennDOT conducts that outreach to the public includes working with local media and providing grant money to police departments for enforcement initiatives or to speak at organizations such as schools. The messages are also tailored to the time of year, with programs around the holidays possibly aimed toward impaired driving, while summertime programs could be geared toward pedestrians and bicycle-related safety.
“We try to do those around the springtime as well, since kids are out riding their bikes,” Harry said.
Though the current climate prevents traditional outreach activities, Harry said there are still ways that PennDOT reaches out to the public, such as its website or official YouTube channel. A page on PennDOT’s website, which can be reached at www.penndot.gov/pages/educational-resources.aspx, also provides educational activities for children.
In addition to behavioral safety, PennDOT focuses on infrastructure improvements to roadways in an effort to further reduce fatalities and serious injuries.
More than $403 million in Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds were invested on 464 safety projects from 2015 to 2019, while another $50 million of state funds were invested in low-cost safety improvements at about 2,800 locations between 2014 and 2018. Examples of low-cost safety countermeasures include centerline and edge-line rumble strips and signing and pavement markings, the release states.
Abut11,000 miles of rumble strips were added or replaced during this time, the release states.
