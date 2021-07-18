Pennsylvania election audit gets GOP campaign trail embrace

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa. Former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election have been debunked by the courts, his own Justice Department and scores of recounts. Mastriano, bolstered by support from top Republican candidates, has launched a push for a âforensic investigationâ of the presidential election results, a review modeled on the widely-discredited process underway in Arizona.