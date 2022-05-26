HARRISBURG — All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Services, including forms, publications and driver training manuals, are available at www. dmv.pa.gov.
Online services are available 24 hours a day, and include driver’s license, photo ID and registration renewals; changes of address; license and registration restoration letters; ability to pay insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates and driver exam scheduling.
