Pennsylvania is “at the start of the fall resurgence” of COVID-19, the health secretary said, urging residents once more to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Lawrence County saw its 24th virus-related death on Wednesday.
Wednesday marked the ninth consecutive day that Pennsylvania’s daily case count surpassed 1,000, and the average daily number of new confirmed cases is up by more than 50% over the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
In Lawrence County, positive cases increased by 10 on Wednesday to 653. Of the cases, 558 are confirmed and 98 are probable, increases of five and five, respectively.
The 24th death is the first in the county since Oct. 7. At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use, an increase of one.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were five new test results among patients and two among employees.
According to Health Department information, 89 patients and 67 employees have tested positive for the virus, an increases of one patient. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Though some of the increased caseload statewide is due to expanded testing, the state's hospitalization and test positivity rates are also rising. That indicates increased viral spread, Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Pennsylvania is more prepared to handle the influx than it was in the spring — with a contact tracing program in place, increased supplies of personal protective equipment, and a sufficient number of hospital beds at the ready — and state officials have no plans to impose another statewide stay-at-home order or broad-based business shutdown “at this time,” Levine said at a news conference in Harrisburg.
“Working through containment and other efforts, we have no plans at this time to change the mitigation orders that are already in place," she said. “It's impossible for me to predict the future, but again, we’re in a much better place than we were in the spring.”
Health officials reported 1,276 more people have tested positive for the virus, including 255 in Philadelphia, bringing the statewide total to nearly 176,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported 27 new deaths, raising the toll to 8,411. The average daily number of deaths has been relatively stable for months after peaking in May.
While health officials attributed last month's rising case counts to the reopening of college campuses, Levine said this month's uptick is more widespread among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. She identified small-group gatherings as a culprit.
Pennsylvania on Wednesday began distributing its initial allotment of 250,000 rapid antigen tests from the federal government, deploying them to a handful of counties — Bradford, Centre, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Snyder — where infection rates are rising sharply.
The state said it anticipates weekly shipments of 250,000 of the rapid tests to last until the end of December. Each week's allotment will be sent to a half-dozen counties identified as having “demonstrated substantial risk for community spread,” said Michael Huff, the state's testing and contact tracing director.
He said the tests will be administered at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities, prisons and jails, colleges and universities, health care organizations and teachers at K-12 schools.
Health officials are also working on the eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine once it has been approved. The Health Department said it anticipates limited supplies in the early going, requiring a “phased approach” to distribution that targets health care providers and staff.
The New Castle News contributed to this story.
