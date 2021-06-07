Pennsylvania American Water has donated $25,000 to support Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's Grow Share Thrive initiative, a campaign that will ensure a stronger and healthier community in southwest Pennsylvania where everyone has enough to eat.
"We are extremely proud to provide this donation during this critical time as southwestern Pennsylvania communities recover from the pandemic," said Pennsylvania American Water president Mike Doran. "By supporting the Grow Share Thrive campaign, Pennsylvania American Water is assisting Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to be better equipped to address food insecurity and align those in need with community resources, like our customer assistance program."
The Grow Share Thrive campaign extends the Food Bank's network of partners to include organizations that can reach individuals who do not go to a traditional food pantry. It also supports the construction of a new community pantry at the Food Bank's headquarters in Duquesne. The facility will provide training and connect those who need food to expand resources to help stabilize lives.
"We are grateful to Pennsylvania American Water Company for its commitment to our neighbors who rely on us when they do not have sufficient food to eat," Food Bank President Lisa Scales said. "Through their generosity, we will be able to add an onsite food pantry to our facility in Duquesne, increase access to healthy food and connect people to critical programs, so they can thrive and lead healthy, active lives."
The campaign aligns with the Food Bank's long-term bold goal, which includes providing access to more and healthier food across the organization's 11-county service area in southwestern Pennsylvania.
"The past 15 months have underscored how critical life's necessities, like clean, safe water, are in our daily lives," Doran added. "This donation supports the important work of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank helping people get life's emergencies through meals and social support services."
