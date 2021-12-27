Lehigh Valley International Airport will get more than $3.5 million in federal money as part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, one of the largest shares of more than $70 million being doled out to 62 airports across the state, Sen. Bob Casey’s office announced Thursday.
Allentown’s Queen City Municipal Airport, which is also owned and operated by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, will get $295,000, according to Casey’s office.
The majority of the funding will go to Philadelphia International Airport ($30,721,947). Pittsburgh International will get roughly one-third of that ($11,031,263), while Harrisburg International, the third-largest airport in the state, will get $4.3 million.
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” Casey said. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania.”
The infrastructure grant money must be used for a project that would traditionally qualify under the two standard Federal Aviation Administration programs — Airport Improvement and the Passenger Facility Charge program.
“As customary with the Airport Improvement Program funding, it will likely be applied and used for top priority projects at ABE,” said LVIA spokesperson Colin Riccobon. “Right now, Runway 6-24 reconstruction or the terminal connector security checkpoint are on the top of the list. We are still awaiting additional guidance from the FAA.”
The FAA is still in the process of rolling out guidance for these funds, which should be released after the first of the year, a spokesperson in Casey’s office said.
The money for the airport authority is on top of the $2 million in state funding it was recently granted through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which will be used for a four-lane security screening checkpoint at LVIA.
Recently, funding from a series of grants worth $10.4 million was put toward runway improvement projects at the airport. The four-year project is designed to redirect water runoff, repave the runway and improve lighting and markings, with a scheduled 2023 or 2024 completion.
As that work takes place, more funding for Pennsylvania airports is expected in years to come.
“I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania — over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy,” Casey said.
LVIA continues to experience challenges at its TSA checkpoints as airlines return to their pre-pandemic capacity. Passengers with flights scheduled for the Christmas holiday are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours early, just as they were on Thanksgiving.
The project to increase the number of TSA passenger screening lanes and simplify passenger flow through the airport is expected to be completed in early 2023.
