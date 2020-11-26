By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The state Department of Transportation is warning that hundreds of road and bridge projects could be paused Dec. 1 if the agency doesn’t find a way to fill a $600 million shortfall.
Work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is among the biggest projects on a list of projects identified by PennDOT as “examples of projects that could be impacted” due to the shortfall caused by decreased gas tax revenue as fewer people were on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will evaluate the exact impact moving forward if no solution is reached,” said Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman.
PennDOT’s list identifies paving work on the northern section of the Thruway and work on the new bridge over the Susquehanna River as being potentially paused until PennDOT figures out how to close that $600 million shortfall.
“That’s huge,” said state Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County. “That’s a project we’ve been talking about for 50 years and for them to give us 10 days notice is unacceptable,” he said.
PennDOT officials sought to get a provision tacked onto the state budget passed last week that would allow the agency to borrow the $600 million.
Because project costs are funded over multiple years, the price tag of the projects on PennDOTs targeted list far exceeds the amount of the current shortfall. The list distributed to lawmakers includes more than 1,100 road and bridge projects. The Thruway is one of 12 projects with a price tag of more than $100 million, including three projects in Philadelphia; two in Berks County, two in Bucks County, one in each of Lackawanna, Dauphin, Pike and Washington counties.
PennDOT will have to stop hundreds of projects already underway and postpone other work, Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian told lawmakers in a hearing before the Senate transportation committee.
Lawmakers questioned why the agency didn’t provide more warning before seeking to get the borrowing authorization added as budget negotiations were underway.
Gramian said she’s made clear for months that PennDOT is facing a transportation funding crisis, exacerbated by reduced gas tax revenue because fewer people were driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordner and other lawmakers say that the agency had warned about its funding problems, but PennDOT officials hadn’t said anything about needing to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars until the middle of November.
“Saying ‘We’re short of money’ is different than saying, ‘We’re out of cash in two weeks and we’re shutting down the program,’” said state Sen. Kim Ward, the chairwoman of the Senate transportation committee.
Gramian said that PennDOT officials disclosed that they wanted to borrow the money by Nov. 10, and that a draft of one of the budget bills had indicated that the borrowing would be included.
“We realized we were not going to be able to carry on without borrowing,” Gramian said. “We need to look into alternatives, the only alternative we see is borrowing.”
Gramian said the move would allow PennDOT to continue the construction projects without any new fees or tax increases.
State Rep. Mike Carroll, R-Luzerne County, the Democratic chair of the House transportation committee, said that when the state’s five-month budget was passed in June, most state officials expected that there would be another round of federal stimulus before the state had to revisit the budget in November. If the federal government had delivered the stimulus funding, PennDOT wouldn’t be out of money, he said.
Campbell, the PennDOT spokeswoman, said the department has already taken steps to try to reduce costs in an attempt to avoid the need for the borrowing.
“We’ve been doing everything that we can to avoid cutting active projects,” she said. “Earlier this year, we did withdraw bid advertisements for 19 projects, and seven projects that had been bid but had not yet moved into construction were canceled totaling about $92M of planned work,” Campbell said.
Carroll said that lawmakers could reconvene to pass legislation to allow PennDOT to borrow the money.
But Republican lawmakers are balking, saying that PennDOT still hasn’t satisfactorily explained their proposal.
