PennDOT lists 2018 local highway, bridge projects (copy)

The Mahoning Avenue Viaduct 

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will  washing the Mahoning Avenue viaduct on Route 18/Mahoning Avenue in the city, beginning Friday.

Work will proceed weather permitting.

Traffic will be restricted to single lane on the Mahoning Avenue Viaduct between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, through Sept. 14.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and proceed cautiously through the work zone.

