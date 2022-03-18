The long-needed resurfacing of Route 208 in New Wilmington is among several road improvement projects planned by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the upcoming spring and summer road construction season.
PennDOT officials at a meeting this week in Pittsburgh detailed list of upcoming road improvement projects for Lawrence Allegheny and Beaver County.
Route 208, from Pulaski, west to New Wilmington Borough, is riddled with potholes and ruts, which many blame on the Amish buggies. But Wilmington Township Supervisor Dan Kennedy attributes the poor road condition to a bad paving job that was done around 2013.
“They just didn't do a good job when they did it,” he said. “PennDOT wants to blame it on the horses and buggies, but it wasn't the buggies. It was just a bad job.”
Kennedy said that PennDOT met virtually with the township supervisors and borough officials this week to address their concerns about the road, including water problems.
The work is going to start in June to get the project done, Kennedy said, emphasizing, “This is probably our number-two complaint of the residents of this township, but it's a state road and there's nothing the township can do about it.
“I'll be glad when that road's done," he continued. "You have to drive down the middle of it to miss the potholes. It's just dangerous.”
Kennedy said the township residents' number-one complaint is about the closure of Means Road because the bridge on it was deemed structurally deficient by the township engineers. Because it's a township-owned bridge, the supervisors are working on getting the funding to have it replaced.
The township owns three bridges, Kennedy said, “and they all should have been replaced 10 years ago.”
The traffic volume on Means Road is more Amish buggies than cars, “but you'd be surprised at how much traffic it gets. It's a cutoff road to go into the country.”
The Route 208 project planned by PennDOT is part of a three-part group resurfacing contract. It will include milling, resurfacing and drainage work from High Hill Road in Pulaski Township, east to Route 158 (Neshannock Avenue) in New Wilmington Borough, and from Route 158 in the borough, east to Westminster Drive in Wilmington Township, and the resurfacing of Market Street (Route 158) at Route 208 in the borough.
New Wilmington Borough Mayor Sherie Babb praised PennDOT for its plans to improve one of the main thoroughfares through the town that is home to Westminster College and a new borough amphitheater.
“I'm so thrilled that PennDOT will be taking care of that road,” she said. ”It's really in desperate need of repair.”
But the worst section is leaving the borough and driving into Wilmington Township, going west toward Route 18, and continuing to Pulaski Township, she agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.