FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a public virtual meeting to present plans for the replacement of a downtown bridge on East Washington Street.
The meeting is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The project, which will involve the closure of the bridge just west of Croton Avenue, which spans the Neshannock Creek is expected to begin in 2023.
The existing two-span elliptical reinforced concrete arch bridge will be replaced with a two-span precast spread box beam bridge. The proposed abutments will be placed behind the existing walls and the existing pier will be replaced.
The proposed structure will have four 10-foot wide lanes and a 10-foot wide sidewalk on each side. Minor road approach work will connect with the new bridge deck. The existing light poles will be reset on the proposed bridge and architectural treatments will be incorporated into the new structure.
The virtual public meeting will include a short presentation with an overview of the project and its impacts. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions.
A link to the meeting is available online on PennDOT’s website at penndot.gov.
Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting the PennDOT Project Manager Alex Townsend, P.E. at (412) 429-4922 or aletownsen@pa.gov.
In 2018, then-New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo was notified by PennDOT it would be replacing the bridge, which led to concerns from city council about traffic. The city at that time recently replaced the parapet, or walls, of the bridge. At the time, the project was projected to finish in fall 2020.
The bridge is believed to be the city’s oldest major span, having opened in October 1909 to replace an older wooden structure at the same location, but carried what was then called Pittsburg Street across the Neshannock Creek.
