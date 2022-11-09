PennDOT will perform a traffic study on the Mercer Road intersection that was the site of a deadly vehicle last week.
Wilmington Township supervisors gave PennDOT the authorization to perform the study at the intersection of Mercer Road and Route 208 to determine better safety measures for traffic.
A two-vehicle collision at the intersection Nov. 3 resulted in the death 72-year-old New Castle resident Linda Thomas.
Thomas was driving a car that pulled out from a stop sign at Mercer Road onto Route 208, heading south, into the path of a car driven by 18-year-old Alexander Glazier of New Wilmington.
Thomas was hit broadside on the passenger side of her vehicle, while Glazier did not have a stop sign.
