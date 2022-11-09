New Wilmington Crash USE THIS FIRST

PennDOT will conduct a traffic study on the intersection of Mercer Road and Route 208, in Wilmington Township, following a fatal accident there on Nov. 3. 

 GARY CHURCH | NEWS

Wilmington Township supervisors gave PennDOT the authorization to perform the study at the intersection of Mercer Road and Route 208 to determine better safety measures for traffic.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection Nov. 3 resulted in the death 72-year-old New Castle resident Linda Thomas.

Thomas was driving a car that pulled out from a stop sign at Mercer Road onto Route 208, heading south, into the path of a car driven by 18-year-old Alexander Glazier of New Wilmington.

Thomas was hit broadside on the passenger side of her vehicle, while Glazier did not have a stop sign.

