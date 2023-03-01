The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public input in its prioritizing of local road and bridge projects.
“Pennsylvanians’ feedback is critical as we plan and prioritize important improvements to our transportation network,” said acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.
Every two years, the State Transportation Commission and PennDOT update Pennsylvania’s 12-Year Program and receive public feedback.
The public comment period for the 12-year-plan update has begun and continues through April 30. During that time, Pennsylvanians can submit feedback by taking the online transportation survey, emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or calling (717) 783-2262. Public feedback and survey results will help identify needs and prioritize transportation projects statewide.
PennDOT will also host an online public forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 12 when people can ask transportation-related questions to PennDOT leaders and members of the state transportation commission.
According to Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, the county gives input through a public participation panel, proposing projects to be included in the plan to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission. The commission conducts an open transportation planning process that actively pursues public input from individuals, groups, organizations, businesses and communities to identify needs, potential resources, and projects to implement solutions.
Lawrence County panelists, comprised of local government and business people, work in cooperation with the county commissioners, county planning commission and the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission to include public involvement and engage community stakeholders. The panelists help to identify key regional transportation and economic development priorities and projects at each stage of the public involvement process.
Boyd noted the county’s public participation panel occasionally will meet publicly to discuss local transportation projects the county would like to see funded.
Boyd said the local panel submitted a report last summer to the Southwestern commission, recommending funding for these local projects as examples, among others in the county:
•$1.3 million for the replacement of the Eastbrook Road Bridge in Hickory Township
•$8 million for paving Route 422 from the Ohio line to Harbor Village Drive in Pulaski and Mahoning townships
•$1.7 million for replacement of the South Main Street Bridge in Bessemer
•$1.7 million for replacement of the Graceland Road Bridge in Neshannock Township
•$3.5 million for the paving of Route 65, from Savannah Road in Shenango Township, north to Croton Avenue, and East Washington Street in Shenango Township and the city of New Castle
•$1 million for new sidewalks in Union Township
•$12 million for resurfacing Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township.
Other input is welcomed from the public during PennDOT’s comment period.
A transportation performance report is generated among the state transportation commission, the State Transportation Advisory Committee, and PennDOT, and is updated every two years. It is the first step in the state’s transportation program planning process and helps to evaluate the system’s performance and opportunities for progress.
PennDOT will make all reasonable modifications to policies, programs, and documents to ensure that people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency have an equal opportunity to provide feedback on Pennsylvania’s transportation network.
Requests for public forum assistance should be made by April 3. Any other questions or requests for help should be directed to PennDOT’s Bureau of Equal Opportunity by emailing beodot@pa.gov or calling (717) 787-5891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.