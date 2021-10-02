The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be hosting a job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Butler County PennDOT offices located at 351 New Castle Road in Butler.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various seasonal opportunities available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.
“PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment,” said state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence). “These employment opportunities can help you build skills and experience that will last throughout your career, even if you change careers later in life.”
Bernstine noted that a person may apply online at https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx. CDL Medical Certification and drug and alcohol testing are required.
Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible).
For more information about this, or any state-related issue, contact Bernstine’s district office in Ellwood City located at 438 Line Ave. The phone number is (724) 752-2120. Information can also be found on online at RepBernstine.com.
