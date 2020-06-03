BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — PennDOT resumed skills testing for prospective drivers Tuesday for the first time since driver license centers were shuttered in mid-March.
Testing resumes with a twist though — the PennDOT exam-givers won’t be in the car, they’ll be watching and taking notes as the test-taking drivers drive around the parking lot instead of hitting the road.
The state employee compensation website indicates that there are about 175 drivers license examiners and almost 250 license examiner assistants.
About 28,000 people missed their chance to take a driving test during the 21/2 months that PennDOT wasn’t offering the service because of the shutdown.
PennDOT’s move to resume offering drivers testing came the same day that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that 500 toll collectors who’d been laid off during the shutdown won’t be asked to return to work.
The personnel action was unanimously approved by PTC commissioners today at a bimonthly public meeting.
“I deeply regret that we have reached this point, but the world has been irrevocably changed by the global pandemic,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark P. Compton. “This pandemic had a much greater impact than anyone could have foreseen. The PA Turnpike has not been spared from COVID-19.”
The state has been reopening Department of Motor Vehicle centers as counties have moved from the red phase of the state’s reopening strategy into the green and yellow phases. But because of the lack of room to provide social distancing, the department hadn’t resumed drivers’ skill testing until Tuesday, said Kurt Myers, PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services.
We’re doing everything we can ensure safety of our employees as well as our customers,” Myers said. “We have our testers doing 20-30 tests a day, getting in and out of vehicles.
We wanted to bring back testing as quickly as we could. But we wanted to do it safely.”
In normal circumstances, students taking the driving test arrive at the DMV with a parent, who then leaves the vehicle and the examiner gets in and accompanies the student-driver during the test, including the parallel parking test and a road test.
Under the plan announced Tuesday, the examiners will no longer get in the vehicle and instead students will be accompanied by their parents as they take the parallel parking test and a modified test of their driving skills in the parking lot at the DMV instead of on the road, Myers said.
Myers said that to cope with the backlog of people who didn’t get to take their tests during the shutdown, the state is giving those people top priority for scheduling tests.
“We want to get those 28,000 rescheduled and tested before the end of July,” Myers said.
As a result, until June 20, no one will be able to schedule a test unless they had had a test scheduled that was cancelled due to the shutdown. However, student-drivers generally schedule their driving tests months in advance and students who had already scheduled an exam for June won’t be bumped to accommodate the state’s effort to eliminate the backlog, he said.
“It’s possible there are people that six months ago scheduled their tests and it happened to be June 2 and those individuals are being allowed to take the test,” Myers said.
Myers said that in normal circumstances, the road test would take about 15 minutes. But that included time that the driver taking the test would be sitting in traffic without having to do anything that the examiner is judging, he said. Under the modified test rolled out Tuesday, the driver’s skill exam will last closer to 10 minutes, he said.
Myers said that at some point the state will resume using road tests for drivers, but it’s not clear when that will be.
