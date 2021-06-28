PennDOT recommends Route 422 betterments

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has finished its safety study of the Route 422 corridor in Slippery Rock and Shenango townships, and it is recommending improvements by both municipalities.
PennDOT also has its own plans to install measures along the section of highway from Shenango Township to the Butler County line, according to a letter that its district executive, Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, wrote to the Slippery Rock Township supervisors.
PennDOT's help was solicited by both townships after Lawrence County commissioner Dan Vogler contacted the department, suggesting that safety study was needed because of a number of accidents on that stretch of highway.
Shenango Township Supervisor Al Burick III said the supervisors did not get a separate letter with recommended improvements in their township. Rather, they received a copy of Slippery Rock Township's letter. He said he has reached out to PennDOT to find out what improvements, if any, are suggested for his municipality.
The letter, dated June 3, provides these recommendations to Slippery Rock Township regarding the intersection of Routes 422 and 388, the site of several accidents in recent months:
•That they fix the broken pushbutton on the northwest corner for crossing.
•That they reinstall the missing "Stop Here on Red" signs on the eastbound and westbound approaches.
•That they reinstall "Left Lane Must Turn Left" signs nearest to the stop bars on the eastbound and westbound approaches.
•That they repaint the stop bars on both approaches.
•That they repaint the crosswalks across the northbound, eastbound and southbound approaches.
•That they upgrade pushbuttons on the southwest corner, to cross the northwest and southeast corners.
•That the install a missing stub pole on the northeast corner.
Additionally, PennDOT is recommending that the township install flashing yellow arrow signal heads on both mainline approaches to the intersection, and two additional stop bar radars to improve detection and latching pushbuttons, a newer standard that provides pedestrians with feedback that their call has been placed.
The Department also noted that "no parking" signs along the route were faded and that the township should replace them, and it also encouraged additional enforcement of speeding along the highway.
Copies of the letter also were sent to the Lawrence County commissioners.
PennDOT itself also is planning improvements on that section of Route 422, the letter said. It includes the following installations of signs:
•50 mph speed limit signs every half-mile along that section of highway.
•"Deer crossing" signs along the corridor.
•A"Cross Road" sign on the westbound approach for Copper Road.
•Two "Side Road" signs at the approach for George and Church streets and on the westbound approach for Old Route 422 near the Harley Davidson Shop.
•"Center Lane, Left Turn Only" signs on the eastbound approach to Copper Road and the westbound side of Copper Road, with "Begin" and "End" signs.
•"Center Lane, Left-Turn Only" sign with End on the westbound approach at Fox Road.
PennDOT also plans to repaint the left arrows and the "ONLY" pavement markings for both approaches to Copper, Mount Herman Church, Fox and Young roads and at the eastbound approach of Old Butler Road.
The department also plans to repaint the center double yellow line on the eastbound side of Route 422 from Old Butler Road to the end of the bridge.
