PennDOT plans projects for county

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has released a map and list showing major road and bridge projects planned so far this year for Lawrence County.
Some of those already are under way or finished, and others will begin this construction season.
PennDOT will resume state highway and bridge projects beginning Friday, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for a phased-in reopening of public and private construction. All work has been paused since March 17 in response to Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation guidance.
Traditionally, PennDOT officials travel to Lawrence County to provide the news of their plans to the county commissioners, but those meetings also have been pre-empted by the coronavirus. The courthouse, and the commissioners meetings, are closed to the public, although the meetings are available on the county website.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who has spearheaded Penn-DOT meetings in the past, reviewed the project map yesterday and commented, “It’s on par with what we’ve had in the recent couple of years.”
He noted that the local PennDOT county maintenance office typically has its own list of smaller jobs that include seal coating, pothole filling, brush cutting and other jobs, which are not part of that project list.
“One thing that concerns me is that PennDOT gets some of its funding from the state gasoline tax,” Vogler pointed out, “and let’s face it, for the past six weeks people have been driving a lot less and buying less gasoline. In the future, that could mean fewer dollars for highway repair or construction.”
Vogler said he is happy with the road and bridge construction PennDOT has been doing in Lawrence County.
“Anytime PennDOT undertakes construction work in our county, we welcome it,” he said. “It creates jobs and makes for better driving conditions. I will give them credit that some of the major arteries in the county are in pretty good shape right now, starting with Interstate 376 from the Mercer County line to where it becomes part of the turnpike system, the reconstruction of Route 422 in sections; and the reconstruction of Mitchell Road last year.
“We welcome whatever they’re able to do for us.”
Here is a list of the major projects for the county this year, some of which are under way, and some planned for later in the summer:
UNDER WAY
•Replacement of the Maple Street Bridge over McClure Run in New Wilmington Borough, to be completed later this spring. The contractor is CH&D Enterprises Inc. of New Stanton at a cost of $724,213.
•Replacement of the Wampum Avenue Bridge over the B&O Railroad on Route 288 in Wayne Township. The project, which is under construction, is expected to be completed by July 31. The contractor is Brayman Construction Corp. of Saxonburg at a cost of $9,083,289.
•Painting and preservation of the Falls Street Bridge over the Shenango River in downtown New Castle, now under way with completion expected by July 27. The work, which also involves bearing replacement and deck sealing, is being done by Mekis Construction Co. of Fenelton at a cost of $2,322,969.
•Rehabilitation of the Churchill Road Bridge over Route 224 in Mahoning Township. The project was contracted in October, 2018, and is under construction. Work was to have been finished by March.
The bridge is open. The project cost was $1,367,198.
UPCOMING
•Installation of cameras on Interstate 79, a $440,000 project.
•Resurfacing of a section of Route 208, from about 220 feet from Westminster Drive in New Wilmington Borough, east to the Mercer County line, and Eastbrook Harlansburg Road between Routes 168 and 956, through Volant Borough, Hickory, Scott, Washington, and Wilmington townships. The work has been contracted to Lindy Paving Co. of New Castle at a cost of $2,822,148. The work will begin this spring with a completion date of Nov. 11.
•Rehabilitation of various bridges under a $2 million contract with work to include structural steel repairs, concrete deck repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing repairs and other improvements. The contract will include a bridge on Route 956 between Mercer Road and Eastbrook-Volant Road.
•Reconstruction of a section of Route 224 in Mahoning and Union townships, between Carbon Micco Road and Andrews Drive, The project is to begin this summer at a cost of about $5,858,412, with a completion in March, 2021.
•Replacement of the Coffee Run Road Bridge over Coffee Run in Pulaski Township. Work will begin this summer with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2021. The estimated cost is $800,000.
•Replacement of the Burkey Road Bridge, south of Moravia Road in North Beaver Township. Bids for the project will be opened in June with completion of construction in March, 2022. The project is expected to cost $1.5 million.
