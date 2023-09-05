The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is conducting line-painting operations in Lawrence County this week.
The work is being done on the following roads:
•Route 158/South New Castle Street in Wilmington Township and New Wilmington Borough
•George Washington Road in Washington and Scott townships
•Plain Grove Road in Plain Grove Township
•Moores Corner Road in Plain Grove Township
•Golf Course Road in Washington and Plain Grove townships
•Georgetown Road in Washington and Plain Grove townships
•Pollock Store Road/Miller Road in Plain Grove Township
•Pulaski Road/Harbor-Edinburg Road in various municipalities.
Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles, according to a PennDOT news release.
Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through those areas.
