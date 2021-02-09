The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has imposed speed limit reductions on three highways in Lawrence County because of the severity of the ongoing winter storm.
Speeds are temporarily reduced to 45 mph on Interstates 79 and 376 and Route 422.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating highways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable and not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roads throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PennDOT recommends avoiding travel during winter storms. Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day. The website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
The department also advises drivers to allow plenty of space when approaching plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, drivers should never try to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
PennDOT reminds motorists to pack emergency kits for their vehicles and include nonperishable food, water, blanket, a small shovel and warm clothes. They also should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications, and pack accordingly.
Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PA.gov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices. Citizens can also find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.
For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
