HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Effective Wednesday, the following products’ expiration dates will be extended:
The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16 through Nov. 29, is extended through Dec. 31.
The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16 through Nov. 29 is extended through Dec. 31.
The expiration date of a Hazardous Materials Endorsement (HME) for an individual who is a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6 is extended until Oct. 29.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards expired on Aug. 31. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
