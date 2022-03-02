Municipalities statewide will receive about 1 percent more in state liquid fuels funds this year, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT has committed $455.9 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges, and has met with the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and local government road and bridge needs and investment options.
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and the locally owned roadway network is even larger,” said Larry Shifflet, PennDOT deputy secretary for planning. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s bridge funding will help with some local bridges, but we need to leverage all available state and local-funding solutions to help our municipalities.”
Pennsylvania has 120,596 miles of public roads. More than 2,560 municipalities manage an estimated 78,000 linear miles of road and more than 6,600 bridges that are longer than 20 feet.
“We appreciate that Penn-DOT recognizes that local government is an important partner of the transportation network in Pennsylvania, being responsible for 2/3 of the road miles in the Commonwealth,” said PSATS Executive Director David Sanko. “This liquid fuels distribution is an integral part of local funding, but by no means (is it) enough to cover the costs of building and maintaining our portion of the network.”
In addition to identifying state transportation needs, Gov. Tom Wolf’s Transportation Revenue Options Commission outlined that the unmet funding need on locally owned roads and bridges is estimated to be nearly $3.9 billion per year, growing to $5.1 billion annually by 2030. This is in addition to the dedicated local funding municipalities receive from PennDOT through previous legislation and approximately 13.5 percent of annual gas tax revenues.
While Pennsylvania will receive $1.6 billion in new bridge funds — with 15 percent committed to “off-system” local bridges — from the federal BIL, state and locally based solutions are needed. In addition to PennDOT’s annual liquid fuels distribution, grant opportunities, and the BIL benefits, local officials can act on options available to them.
For example, counties can implement a $5 fee for each vehicle registered to an address within the county and use the funds on locally owned infrastructure. To date, 27 counties, including Lawrence County, have implemented this fee. From December 2015 through December 2021, $180.8 million has been collected and distributed to the respective counties.
Additionally, local governments and other eligible entities may apply for low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, which helps fund and accelerate transportation projects as well as spur economic development.
PennDOT’s annual liquid fuels distributions assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are 73,141 miles owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. The formula for payments is based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally-owned roads.
Act 89 of 2013 made more funding available for locally owned roadways. Before the law, municipalities received $320.8 million in liquid fuels payments.
To be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted or ordained as a public street by the municipality, and it must meet certain dimension requirements and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.
Please see the accompanying list of municipalities and the state liquid fuels amounts they will receive this year.
