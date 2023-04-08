Lawrence County drivers stand to benefit from several sizable state road and bridge projects being funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the coming construction season.
Some of the projects were under way last construction season and are continuing this year, and some, because of the scope of work, will continue into next year.
Lawrence County is part of PennDOT’s District 11, which also includes Beaver and Allegheny counties.
PennDOT officials on Thursday highlighted more than 65 projects costing $329 million districtwide that are anticipated for this construction year, and discussed the benefits of funding for regional roads and bridges from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
With the additional funding from the law for highways and bridges, “our communities will be seeing more improvements than would have been possible without this critical investment,” commented Acting PennDOT District Executive Doug Seeley.
The work in the three-county region will include about 825 miles of paving or road maintenance; the repair or replacement of 38 bridges — including 12 that are in poor condition — and the repair of 37 slides onto roads.
One of the biggest projects in Lawrence County will be a $7.61-million upgrade to East Washington Street and Route 65 between the Old Princeton Road intersection in Shenango Township to the Croton Avenue intersection in the City of New Castle. The project also includes work along South Croton Avenue (Route 108).
Work along East Washington Street will include milling and paving, upgrades to the bridge over Route 422, curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades and other work.
Work along South Croton Avenue will include milling and resurfacing, and reconstruction from Mill Street to and including the Route 65 intersection. Single-lane traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout both sections of the project. The work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
An $11.62-million project will involve rehabilitation of Interstate 79 within Lawrence County. Work is to begin in late May between the Butler and Mercer county lines. Milling and resurfacing, base repair, rest area improvements, guide rail installation, drainage improvement and other repairs are planned. Short and long-term single lane restrictions will be in place, and closures of rest areas are anticipated. The work is expected to be finished in July 2024.
In addition, these projects also are planned for Lawrence County during the coming spring, summer and fall seasons:
•Replacement of the Eastbrook Road Bridge on Route 168 in Hickory Township. The span, over Hettenbaugh Run, was closed in March and is expected to reopen in October 2023. The project cost is about $1.1 million.
•Route 208 in Pulaski and Wilmington townships. The $3.16-million project is expected to begin later this month between High Hill Road in Pulaski Township and Route 18 in Wilmington Township. Work includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repairs, new guard rails, drainage work and pavement markings. The project is expected to be finished in February.
•Interstate 376 from Route 224 in Union Township to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Beaver Borough. The $8.5-million project will include milling and paving, preservation of a bridge, new guard rails and signs. The project will extend from Route 224/Poland/State Street exit 13 to Exit 26 of the turnpike. Completion is anticipated in the winter of 2024.
•Interstate 376, from Mitchell Road in Neshannock Township to the Mercer County line. That section of highway will undergo a longitudinal joint rehabilitation, at a cost of about $659,712. Work will involve joint repairs, pavement markings and other miscellaneous work. Drivers should expect delays and restrictions. Work is to be completed in September.
•Route 422 from State Line Road in Pulaski Township to Harbor Village Drive in Mahoning Township. $5.25 million project involves milling and resurfacing, joint repair, mid-slope repair, drainage upgrades, new guard rail, sign upgrades and signal improvements. Completion is expected by the end of the year.
•Route 551 Enon Road culvert bridge replacement. Minor preparations began late last year on the $747,974 project on the bridge over Sugar Creek in North Beaver Township. The road was closed in early March and a detour is expected to be in place through early May.
•PennDOT has entered a group resurfacing contract with Beaver County for a section of Route 351 in Koppel and Fifth Avenue to the Lawrence County line in North Sewickley Township, both in Beaver County, and Lawrence Avenue in Ellwood City Borough from Beaver County to 14th Street in Ellwood City Borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.