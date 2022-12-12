The Shenango Township supervisors once again asked the state to make safety improvements to Route 422.
PennDOT again denied those requests.
In a letter to Supervisor Al Burick III, PennDOT District Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni detailed why the state will not be lowering speed limits or adding rumble strips to Route 422 east toward Interstate 79 in Butler County.
Route 422 east between the city of New Castle and I-79 has been a hotspot for traffic accidents, including several high-profile ones at its intersection with Route 388 near the Shenango Township-Slippery Rock Township line. Shenango Township has been seeking safety improvements since an April 2021 accident at that intersection which left Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck badly injured.
“We understand your concerns regarding safety along the U.S. Route 422 corridor, particularly at the intersection of Route 388,” Moon-Sirianni wrote in the letter, dated Dec. 1. “However, the installation of rumble strips is not a valid method for use approaching signalized intersections. It would not be prudent for vehicles to traverse over rumble strips if approaching a solid steady green light indication.”
PennDOT, after the crash, recommended to the township several small-scale improvements from repainted road lines to updated signage.
Moon-Sirianni said if the township wants more coverage of that stretch of road by the state police, it should inquire directly with them.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the supervisors introduced for discussion a proposed vacant storefront ordinance. Similar to an ordinance in Union Township, business owners who have vacant storefronts would pay a fee as an incentive to keep shops full. Though not named, the ordinance would be another way to force Lawrence Village Plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup into seeking businesses to fill his shopping center.
The supervisors also received a $500,000 HOME grant, in concert with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, to repair and upkeep older homes in the township. Combined with another grant received recently, it means $1 million will have gone into upkeep efforts, Burick noted.
Shenango Area Fire District Chief David Rishel said the department went out on another 80 calls last month, bringing the total to around 750 so far and heading toward 800 for all of 2022. Rishel also asked residents to be careful with burning candles indoors this winter. Likewise, Justin Data said there are still batteries available through the township for smoke alarms and asked residents to check their carbon monoxide detector batteries and expiration dates.
