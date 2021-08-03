The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual Highway Safety Survey.
The survey, which can be found at PennDOT.gov/safety, takes about five minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous, and the survey is available through Aug. 23.
Nearly 8,000 people responded to the survey last year, answering questions about seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving. The survey found nearly 91 percent of respondents say they always wear a seat belt and around 88 percent said they never drive while impaired, while 84 percent said they exceed posted speed limits at least some of the time.
