PennDOT District 11’s office announced roadwork in Lawrence County that will change or delay traffic patterns in two different locations. The first will result in lane restrictions on I-376 in Union and Neshannock Townships.
Crews will be paining and installing raised pavement markings between the Route 422 (Exit 5) and Mitchell Road (Exit 9) interchanges from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Northeast Paving Company is the primary contractor for this project.
Also, survey and utility designation work will be done on Route 65 (East Washington Street) in New Castle.
Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 between Butler Avenue and Arlington Avenue on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, beginning Thursday through Oct. 22. Crews from JMT and All Ways Safe will conduct this work.
For both locations, the public is asked to use caution when driving through these areas.
