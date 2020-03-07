The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has committed $487.5 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.
Of that amount, $4,199,533 is going to Lawrence County’s townships and boroughs and the city of New Castle. Altogether, those local municipalities have a total of 734.36 miles of roads that are eligible for the funds.
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” acting PennDOT secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”
The city of New Castle will receive $766,427 as its 2020 liquid fuels allocation.
The allocations to local townships are: Hickory, $125,650; Little Beaver, $117,243; Mahoning, $175,889; Neshannock, $404,461; North Beaver, $300,125; Perry, $122,216; Plain Grove, $91,652; Pulaski, $197,186; Scott, $121,654; Shenango, $327,082; Slippery Rock, $222,976; Taylor, $60,531; Union, $212,047; Washington, $74,498; Wayne, 140,573; and Wilmington, $152,176.
The boroughs in the county will receive these amounts: Bessemer, $39,104; Ellport, $48,037; Ellwood City, $264,983; Enon Valley, $12,212; New Wilmington, $68,341; South New Castle, $29,822; Volant, $5,359; Wampum, $27,606; New Beaver, $99,400; and SNPJ, $3,701.
PennDOT’s annual distributions assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. There are 73,037 miles owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. The formula for payments is based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally-owned roads.
Act 89 of 2013 made more funding available for locally owned roads. Before the law, municipalities received $320.8 million in liquid fuels payments.
To be eligible for liquid fuels, a road must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 miles per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.