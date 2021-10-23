Help wanted: bus drivers.
PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers and Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega have joined the Pennsylvania School Bus Association to encourage interested people to obtain Commercial driver’s licenses to address a bus driver shortage in Pennsylvania.
“We want to do our part to encourage those looking for employment or supplemental income to consider obtaining a school bus endorsement to help get our children to school. That’s the critical part of all of this,” Myers said. “We believe these efforts will help to ensure the safe and effective transportation of our commonwealth’s students.”
To address the shortage, PennDOT mailed letters from the education department, encouraging about 376,000 people with commercial driver’s licenses to help connect interested drivers with schools. The letter included information for a survey link for anyone looking for employment opportunities. To date, more than 1,300 individuals have expressed an interest through the survey in becoming a school bus driver. Those individuals will be contacted by their local school districts to discuss the next steps in licensure.
“We know how challenging this year has been for our schools, communities, and parents, and we know how important it is to form partnerships and pool resources in times of crisis,” Ortega said. “The Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association stand committed to supporting our schools as they work to resolve these difficult transportation issues, and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver to apply online.”
Additionally, PennDOT has temporarily opened CDL skills testing on Mondays, for four weeks, having begun Oct. 18. CDL skills testing takes place at 23 locations throughout Pennsylvania. The additional testing appointments are intended to allow those who are interested increased opportunity to schedule time for a CDL skills test.
Individuals may schedule a CDL skills test by visiting PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, selecting Schedule a Driver’s Exam under Driver Vehicle Services, or they may call (717) 412-5300.
“The school bus industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association appreciates PennDOT and PDE’s partnership in working through the school bus driver shortage,” said Ryan Dellinger, Executive Director of the PSBA. “Our only goal, at the end of the day, is to ensure that children are able to get to and from school safely on a daily basis. School bus drivers are a critical part of the education system and are the first and last interaction a child gets during the school day, which can be incredibly important for setting the tone of their day. Now, more than ever though, it is incredibly important that we tell their story and recognize them for what they really are: heroes.
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) has been working to address the driver shortage as well, through a multifaceted Driver Recruitment Campaign, which they have been running since July. This campaign includes a content microsite, YouBehindTheWheel.com, that is designed to educate individuals on the school bus industry, walk them through the process of school bus driver training, and to get them interested in applying. From there, the interested individual can access SchoolBusHero.com, which is a public job board that will put these people in touch with local PSBA members who have vacancies. In order to further drive audiences to these websites and raise public awareness of the school bus industry, the PSBA is currently running a digital ad campaign that encompasses Facebook, YouTube, and the general internet. For more information, please contact the PSBA Office at office@paschoolbus.org or at (717) 975-1951.
