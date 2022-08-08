Penn State Master Gardeners will present the "Poison Hemlock, Hogweed and Lanternfly: Oh My! — A Look at Invasive Species" at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the New Castle Public Library.
Participants will learn about dangerous and destructive invasive species, how to identify them, understand the problems they cause, and know what to do if they spot them.
Spotted lanternflies are on the move and poison hemlock has been found in multiple locations in Lawrence County. From obnoxious plants and troublesome insects, this interactive presentation will prepare participants to battle these pests.
The class is presented by the Master Gardeners’ new coordinator, Joy Wilson. She is also a former biology teacher, and a shepherd on her family’s fifth-generation farm.
The event is free and open to the public.
