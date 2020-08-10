The Lawrence County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association has awarded four scholarships to 2020 graduates of local school districts.
The awards, for $500 each, go to students whose plans are to attend any of the Penn State University campuses.
This year's recipients are Liam Frost, Jacob Snyder and Marissa Polding, all New Castle High School graduates, and Leah Hickman, a Wilmington Area High School graduate.
Typically, the scholarships are presented at the chapter's annual Freshman Sendoff Picnic, but because of COVID-19 restrictions and for safety reasons, this year's picnic was canceled. The recipients are receiving their scholarship funds by mail.
Also because of the virus restrictions, the chapter was unable to host its annual spring fund-raising banquet, the proceeds of which benefit its scholarship fund. Anyone who would like to donate to the fund may send a check to the Penn State Alumni Association, Lawrence County Chapter, in care of Eleanor DeAntonio, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, Pa. 16105.
Here is a look at the scholarship winners and their achievements:
•Jacob Snyder — A son of Kristen and William Snyder, he is a graduate of New Castle High School with a cumulative grade point average of 4.266. He will attend University Park campus majoring in computer science with minors in math and physics, with ambitions toward a doctorate and specialties in computer graphics and machine learning.
Jacob was a member of the competitive robotics club and a three-time state champion, the Home Town High Q team co-captain, Debate Club co-founder and vice president and a member of the National Honor Society for 3 years. He also played on the Arctic Foxes U18 club hockey team, the Wilmington Hounds varsity hockey team and New Castle High’s varsity bowling team. While in school, he worked as a cashier/lot attendant at Giant Eagle and is a newspaper carrier for the New Castle News. His community involvement includes volunteering for New Castle Area School District’s Tinker Tank program, Victory Family Church clean-up day and Tri-County Recycling pick-up day.
Jacob aspires to work as a researcher at companies such as Amazon or Google. He’ll continue his family’s history at Penn State, following his mom, great-aunt and uncle, who all are Penn State alumni.
•Marissa Polding — A daughter of Karen Ryhal and David Polding, she is a New Castle High graduate where she was a student council officer for three years, ran for both the varsity cross country and track teams, was senior class vice president and was a member of peer leadership. She participated in various community service projects including Day of Caring, the Day of Fasting, Blanket Drive, Clean Up Day, Sweetheart Gram Fundraiser, Chocolate Fundraiser, New Life Bread Basket Food Bank and Christmas caroling at local nursing homes. Marissa also works as a waitress at Gallo’s Italian Village. She plans to attend the University Park campus where she has been accepted into the prestigious Schreyer Honors College. She plans to pursue a dual major in aerospace engineering and astronomy and astrophysics, and hopes to fulfill her dream of working for NASA.
•Leah Hickman — A daughter of Lisa and Jason Hickman, Leah’s involvements at Wilmington Area High School include presenting for the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, best witness in mock trial, serving as co-captain of the Silks dance team, concert choir and National Honor Society vice president. She also was president of Peer Leadership Club, and has earned the district's Academic Excellence Award every year she was eligible. In She was a four year member of Wilmington’s track and field team, a three-year member of the tennis team, and served as co-captain of the band front for 2019-2020. She also participated in the school musicals for all four years of high school.
Leah’s community service included volunteering for Night to Shine,a prom for young adults with special needs; and the “Lunch Buddies” program. She is an active member of New Wilmington Presbyterian Church and belongs to the New Life Baptist Church youth group. Her hobbies and interests include learning more about health and fitness, journaling and reading her Bible, and creating “Spa Nights” for her sister who has Down Syndrome.
Leah will attend the University Park main campus and pursue a 5-year bachelor of science and masters combined program in human resource management and organizational development.
•Liam Frost — A son of Erica and Michael Frost, Liam is a 2020 graduate of New Castle High School, where he was a member of Peer Leadership and National Honor Society for three years. He was part of the school’s Pride and Support group and has participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring, collecting blankets for crisis shelters and homeless people and volunteering at Santa’s Lane. Liam is a member of Scouts BSA, working to attain his Eagle Scout status. He enjoys reading, listening to music and playing Dungeons and Dragons to enhance his creativity.
Liam plans to attend the Beaver Campus of Penn State and finish his degree in biomedical engineering at University Park. He hopes to one day be working on research for brain-controlled prosthetics with touch sensory input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.