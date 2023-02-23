An overnight decision to burn the contents of five derailed train cars containing vinyl chloride in East Palestine, Ohio, was the reason a larger evacuation zone was not implemented during a Feb. 6 vent-and-burn operation.
Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, testified Thursday during a Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness hearing that a "vent-and-burn" operation on the contents of just one Norfolk Southern car was planned after its derailment Feb. 3.
Padfield said he received a text from a colleague in Ohio on Feb. 6 and was later patched into a conversation between Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Padfield said "there was genuine concern in Gov. DeWine's voice" because Norfolk Southern now planned to conduct a controlled burn on all five cars carrying the gas instead of just the one. The rail company reasoned it was the expert on the situation, Padfield said.
When emergency officials pushed back on why all five were now planned to burn or if the burn could be delayed to allow more time to evacuate residents, Norfolk Southern declined.
"I'm not saying that was not the tactic of choice, but they were not able to articulate any other courses of action that were thought through at that time," Padfield said. "We were trying to understand what changed overnight that was driving that tactic when they were briefing Gov. DeWine."
Photos of the black cloud plume immediately went viral as concerns continued to be heightened over air and water quality issues.
Padfield also said there's a chance Ohio, Pennsylvania and Norfolk Southern officials were making decisions based on different mapping and modeling.
Thursday's hearing at the Community College of Beaver County brought out about 200 residents and featured testimony from more than 10 residents, including those from East Palestine, Beaver County and Lawrence County. Others testifying before the panel, led by Chairman Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), included department heads from the state agriculture, environmental protection and transportation departments as well as the state Fish and Boat Commission.
An empty seat on stage was left for Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw, who did not attend the hearing.
Among those residents who testified were Kenneth Dunn of New Castle, who came ready to show the harm done to water and wildlife from contamination related to the derailment.
One problem — he wasn't allowed to bring the samples inside.
"I actually brought fish samples and water samples here, which they removed from here because of contamination," said Dunn, who reported he's also seen discoloration in fish from the Shenango River near Hermitage. "That kind of tells you a little bit right there how afraid everybody is of this stuff."
Sheila Stiegler of Slippery Rock Township in Lawrence County, as well as others, asked why there wasn't more information from Pennsylvania public officials in the immediate aftermath of the derailment. She said she reached out to her local representative's and Shapiro's offices and was directed to PEMA, which never called her back. She also said it's the job of officials to protect its citizens.
"Federal agencies and Congress have sided with the rail industry lobbyists and limited the rail industry's safety requirements for transportation of hazardous and combustible materials," she said.
Dunn, like the other speakers, expressed frustration with a lack of answers
"Everything you see on the news, everything you see everywhere is 'East Palestine is fine.' The EPA came out and said East Palestine is fine," Dunn said.
PEMA announced Thursday afternoon anyone who was evacuated from their homes should stay away for the time being. Pennsylvanians who live within two miles of East Palestine where this derailment occurred should continue to shelter in place and keep their windows and doors closed.
