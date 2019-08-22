Peebles, a department and clothing store in Field Club Commons in Neshannock Township, is expected to close next year.
But the store will only be closed for about two weeks before a different clothing store opens in its place, according to company officials.
A banner hanging in front of the Neshannock Township store says “Store Closing Sale,” but the conversion will not happen until spring, according to Blakeley Graham, brand publicity manager of Stage, the company that owns Peebles.
Stage plans to convert the Peebles store in Neshannock Township to a Gordmans, an off-price clothing store, in the spring of 2020. Both Peebles and Gordmans are part of the Stage community of stores, Graham said.
Stage has been converting a number of its Peebles locations to Gordmans, but not all locations, she said in an email yesterday. The reason for those changes are because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings, she said. Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices, compared to those of department stores.
Gordmans has been in business for more than 100 years and has new merchandise deliveries weekly of popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and other items. More information about Gordmans is available online at gordmans.com.
The plans are for the Peebles to close in the days leading up to the Gordmans springtime grand opening, Graham wrote. The conversions from Peebles to Gordmans is expected to take less than two weeks.
All current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans, Graham said, and more associates will be hired during job fairs early next year, she said.
Stage announced its long-term strategy in March, to convert department stores to Gordmans. The company aims to rebrand 300 stores by mid-2020, according to earlier news articles. It had been slowly testing and converting stores in smaller markets since the 2017 acquisition of Gordmans. The company also had said it would close between 30 and 40 underperforming stores.
The Peebles store, which occupies 16,500 square feet of space in the Neshannock Township plaza, and a little more than 14,000 square feet is retail floor space. The store opened in Field Club Commons in 2007 after it closed at its previous location in Union Township.
Peebles, which has a selection of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, housewares and cosmetics, is the only regularly priced department/clothing retail store in Lawrence County. Outside of sporting goods wear, other apparel sales are at Kmart, Walmart and smaller local retailers.
