A Mahoningtown man was taken to a Youngstown hospital after a vehicle struck him Saturday on Atlantic Avenue.
Union Township police reported Christopher E. Stalczynski, 32, of the 400 block of North Liberty Street, was walking in the northbound lane in the 200 block just before 6 p.m. when a northbound vehicle, driven by Robert J. Slaiman, 72, of the 900 block of North Liberty Street, tried to veer to avoid him but hit Stalcynski on the corner of the front passenger side bumper, knocking him the ground, according to a police report.
Stalczynski was conscious at the scene and suffered moderate injuries, police said. He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. Neither Slaiman nor his two passengers were injured.
