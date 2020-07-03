Pearson Park’s Independence Day celebration begins at noon with a Pyrotecnico fireworks display capping events at 10 p.m.
While activities will take place on the park grounds, due to Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 gathering restrictions, there will be no viewing of fireworks from inside Pearson Park, which will close at 8 p.m. In previous years, the display has drawn more than 1,200 people to the park.
The Red Coat Band is scheduled to play from 2 to 5 p.m with D.J. Spidey spinning tunes starting at 6 p.m. The park will have inflatables set up in the upper ballfield from noon until 4 p.m. and frame games are available from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be free water stations, donated by Dr. David C. Spokane, while Mary Poppins will be roaming around the park, both from from 2 to 4 p.m. Sidewalk chalk will also be available near the park office.
Food trucks will run from 2 to 8 p.m. and include Mister Kona ice shavings, Dunkin Donuts, Grannies’ Kitchen, Roadrunner Dawgs, Paisano Pizza, Nina’s Italian Ice and lemon shakes. All events are free and social distancing measures are requested. For more information, call (724) 652-8842.
While the park will close at 8 p.m., fireworks can be viewed throughout the township. This year’s display from Pyrotecnico is being shot higher to allow viewing from a further distance. It is suggested that viewers watch from their cars in area parking lots.
The Neshannock Township Police Department will be assisting in the closing of the park.
