Pearson Park readies for annual Parade of Lights

It’s not quite Thanksgiving yet, but Neshannock Township is gearing up for the December holiday season.
Pearson Park will host the fourth annual Parade of Lights featuring bright lights, blowups and decorations. The park will be lit with holiday colors on Thanksgiving night and continue through New Year’s Day. The lights turn on at 5 p.m. and will be illuminated until midnight during that time.
There is no admission cost.
Santa will make a stop in the park for photos from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. A horse-drawn carriage ride will be provided to view the lights and displays. During this time, free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate will be available in the Hutchison Center.
Admission is free and anyone may drive through the park to enjoy the displays, which include lights, animation and blowups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.