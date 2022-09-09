Two parks in Lawrence County each received state funding for improvements.
Gov. Tom Wolf, on Tuesday, announced $90 million in investment for more than 330 projects across the Commonwealth, through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2). Receiving the funding are Neshannock Township's Pearson Park and the Quaker Falls Recreation Center in Mahoning Township.
Neshannock Township Supervisor Leslie Bucci said the township received $374,800 in grant funding for the park.
Bucci said as part of the funding, the township will work to replace the park office and recreation storage area, create a new walking trail from the existing trail to the courts, purchase new playground equipment and create a new pickleball court, noting the growing popularity of the sport across the country.
She said the township used part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and Pearson Park funds for the matching part of the grant.
A total of $179,100 was allocated for further development for the county-owned Quaker Falls Recreation Area.
Lawrence County Deputy Director of Community Development Rebecca Shaffer said as part of the funding, there will be an overlook pavilion, a pavilion with picnic tables, park benches, new fencing and sidewalks and native planting.
She said additional safety features will be installed via another grant that was received for the area.
“The grants we secured today are going to fund major improvements that will offer residents new ways to enjoy the outdoors,” said state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence). “Both projects will also include installation of fencing, landscaping and ADA access, so everyone in our community has a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty and fresh air these beloved outdoor areas have to offer.”
DCNR Regional Advisor Erin Wiley Moyers on Wednesday said there will be another supplemental round of C2P2 funding this fall.
Moyers said while any municipality is able to apply, this round of funding will primarily target smaller, "underserved" areas with a population of 5,000 or less.
With these funds, municipalities can get funding for rehabilitation for outdoor/recreation facilities, or the construction of new facilities, which can include playgrounds or pavilions.
Moyers said usually these grants come with a 50/50 match, but said for the smaller municipalities, it will be a 20 percent cash-only match.
ARPA funding can be used for the match.
Those willing to apply must do so by Oct. 27. When applying, municipalities must not only have a specific project in mind, with proper budgets and scope of work, but must also have the matching funding ready to go in the event they win the grant.
Moyers also said municipal authorities can also apply, as well as non-profits, provided the latter is working with a municipality or municipal authority.
C2P2 grants can also be used for park rehabilitation and development, recreation and conservation planning, land acquisition and conservation, trail planning and construction, ATV and snowmobile projects, and statewide and regional partnerships.
To apply, visit dcnr.pa.gov/grants, or reach out to Moyers directly at (412) 584-8999, or at ewiley@pa.gov.
