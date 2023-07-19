The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association has designated Pearson Park in Neshannock Township as a 2023 Great Public Space in Pennsylvania.
Through its Great Places in PA program, the chapter identifies “Great Places” as those that demonstrate a sustainable vision for the future and serve as models for other communities. These high-quality examples of successful planning efforts that build healthy and vibrant communities throughout the Commonwealth help to achieve the planning association's mission and vision.
The 105-acre Pearson Park was recognized for having evolved into one of the key recreation and community gathering areas not only in the Township but also in the region. The designation also noted that the park draws people of all ages to its facilities and events, boosts the local economy, has the support of township officials and residents, and continues to be guided by a 2018 parks and recreation plan. It is one of 55 public places that have been designated as Great Places in PA in the Program’s 10-year history.
