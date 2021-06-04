The Portersville Christian School Class of 2021 will have commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. June 5 at the school.
This year's valedictorian is Emma Plank and the salutatorian is Molly Castina.
This year's graduates include Madison Arblaster, Camille Bupp, Ian Burd, Michael Camp, Molly Castina, Robert Castina, Nicole Collins, Jacob Cross, Malaina Fullmer, Lauren Gordley, Christian Kauffman, Tiffany Konar, Noelle Ledford, Emma Plank, Logan Steele, Emma Van Gent, Jacob Walker and Zachary Walker.
