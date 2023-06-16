Milling, paving, concrete curb, drainage improvements and brick street reconstruction operations in New Wilmington are currently ongoing.
The work began Monday and will last approximately five weeks. The contractor is New Castle-based Protech Asphalt Paving for $296,059.61.
The projects are:
•South End of Laury Lane — base repair
•Intersection of Vine Street and Haw Street — brick street reconstruction
•Maple Street (from Route 956 to a point 1,370 feet to the east) — milling and resurfacing
•Waugh Avenue (from South Park Street to a point 420 feet to the east) — new concrete curb, milling and resurfacing)
• Lincoln Street (From Waugh Avenue to Neshannock Avenue) — new drainage, milling and resurfacing
The work will be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Traffic will be maintained through the work areas, with minor delays expected.
The brick reconstruction work at the Vine and Haw street intersection will require the closure of each street to through traffic until the work is complete.
