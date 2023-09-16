Wayne Township supervisors approved paving bids for Lundys Lane and Northwestern Drive during their September monthly meeting.
Both bids came from Wampum-based Youngblood Paving, as the company was the only one to bid on the projects.
The bid for Lundys Lane was $102,373.70 and the bid for Northwestern Drive was $89,262.93.
The township is postponing its annual fall cleanup to the spring.
