PITTSBURGH — The New Castle News brought home two first-place finishes and a best in show at the annual Golden Quills Awards.
The awards, presented by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, honors professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia during a Tuesday evening ceremony at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
Sports reporter Cody Pattison won in the Excellence in Written Journalism, Sports category for his “Generational: Grybowski Defines Gender Equality Throughout the Years,” a feature on longtime girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski and the anniversary of Title IX. Pattison also won the Ray Sprigle Memorial Award for best in show for his Grybowski story.
News reporter Debbie Wachter won first place for a collection of lifestyle stories and columns, including a profile of Donald Bowden and his traditional New Year’s sauerkraut, the Mahoningtown Italian festival and about store-bought and homemade candy.
Sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr.’s tribute column to his mother (“A Mother’s Love, Values, Memories Will Be Cherished Forever”) was a finalist in the Excellence in Written Journalism, Sports category.
“It is rewarding to see the efforts of Cody, Debbie and Ron recognized at this level,” Publisher Sharon Sorg said.
“Community journalism is an important part of every community and we are so fortunate to have such talented professionals on our team here in New Castle.”
“Cody, Debbie and Ron’s work follow a similar pattern — well-written stories about local faces and local names,” Editor Pete Sirianni said.
“It’s rewarding the same stories our readers are interested in the most are also rewarded by judges.”
A second finalist honor was garnered in the Excellence in Written Journalism, Enterprise/Investigative category for “America’s Gun Culture,’ a collaborative story by Dave Sutor, Eric Scicchitano and CNHI Pa. staff, including The News. Sutor is a reporter for The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat and Scicchitano is the Harrisburg bureau reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.