Cody W. Pattison has joined the New Castle News as a sports writer and reporter.
Pattison, of Washington, Pennsylvania, will cover Lawrence County high school sports and regional colleges among other topics with a focus on the players, coaches and fans.
“Cody’s enthusiasm and abilities are a welcome addition to our sports department as we continue to ramp up our local sports teams,” News managing editor Pete Sirianni said.
“We’re thrilled to have Cody in our newsroom as we strive to have the best Lawrence County sports coverage around.”
Pattison graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations and a minor in English. He has worked as a legal proofreader for several multi-billion dollar law firms with contracts through a business in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Aside from sports, Pattison is an avid music fan. He plays banjo and has an extensive vinyl collection he continues to build. Pattison also paints abstract art.
Pattison works in his free time on unpublished novels, short stories and chapbooks of poetry.
“I look forward to accurate and timely stories and giving some limelight to athletes who have worked hard to get where they are,” Pattison said. “I hope my time as the New Castle News’ latest addition can help me find my voice not only as a reporter, but also as a writer in general.”
