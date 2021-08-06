The Lawrence County Patriots group, a faction of the Republican Party, will convene a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at Ben Franklin's Taproom & Grille on Route 422.
The assembly will allow the public to meet the new board of directors members of the Republican committee, and Stacey Wallace, a candidate for commonwealth judge. Other speakers will be announced.
More information is available at www.lawrencecountypatriots.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.