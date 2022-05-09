Keith Burley already had a church. But he wanted something more.
Burley began Whole Truth Ministries five years ago in a single rented room on Sampson Street. The following year, the congregation worshiped in rented space at the former Temple Hadar Israel on East Moody Avenue.
However, when Whole Truth celebrates its fifth anniversary with a special May 15 service, it will be in the former Wesley United Methodist Church on West Washington Street, which Burley purchased shortly after its 2019 closure.
Since then, the pastor’s vision has taken off.
“I’m going to be a community hub,” Burley said. “I grew up here. I used to live on Lee Avenue.
“The goal is to wake this neighborhood, this community back up. I’m going to be a community hub that just happens to have a sanctuary in it.”
Just having the building go from empty to occupied, assistant pastor Dwyane Evans said, is a boon. Evans has operated a barbershop for 26 years just across Round Street from the church.
“I think it’s given a lot of neighbors in the area a comfort, knowing that the church is real active,” he said. “I think that will cut down on a lot of mischief and crime and things like that because there’s always something going on in the ministry, every day.
“We have Spanish classes, we have arts and crafts and financial literacy classes. We’ve cleaned up the area a lot. We’ve done a few cleanings where we’ve cleaned up the West Side. We opened our church up to whatever the need was.”
One need Burley recognized was for fledgling entrepreneurs to gain their financial footing. Thus, he’s opened up some of the church’s classrooms to new business owners seeking office space.
“This is an incubator,” he said. “Right now, I’ve got five businesses in this church; five who are here on a regular basis, but I’ve got probably 12 altogether in here.”
Each business that moves out of its rented room into its own facility is encouraged to help the next tenant who might occupy the vacated space. Burley calls it “Next Man Up.”
“If you furnish that room, I would like for you to leave the furniture for the next person who’s coming up,” he said, noting that a local drywall installation company was the first to do so. “Experiencing Eden (a mental health services agency) moved in, and there was already office stuff in there.
“This is a launching pad. I tell them, ‘I don’t expect you to stay here for long periods of time. I expect you to get up and running, and if you decide to expand and go someplace else, then leave it for the next person that’s trying to get up and running.”
OTHER OUTREACHES
Whole Truth also offers 15 programs that all are open to the community, Burley said. The arts and crafts class, open to all senior citizens, meets Fridays, and includes dinner. Financial literacy and Spanish classes alternate Mondays, and are free. Burley is working on starting at PTSD class as well.
Whole Truth also has partnered with the City Rescue Mission to provide a midweek youth program, LIT (Living in Truth), at the Sankey Center on West State Street. It, too, is free, and all kids are welcome at the 6:30-to-8 p.m. gathering. The evening includes an activity (such as dodgeball, volleyball or basketball) in the gym, food (like the free pizza Speedway provides once a month) and a short Bible class.
A special fund from which Burley draws $200 a month to put back into the community helped to jump start LIT with donations to the Rescue Mission. Money also has gone to the Salvation Army and other entities, as well as to Go Fund Me needs benefiting people who lacked the money to bury a loved one.
That’s not information that Burley brags about.
“I never said anything to anybody,” he said. “I just gave them a check and let it go. People say, ‘Why don’t you let people know what you’re doing?’ I say, ‘I don’t need to let anyone know. I’m on assignment.’”
Indeed, Evans said, it is difficult even now for Burley to talk about the initiatives he has implemented.
“There are a lot of things he does, but he doesn’t look for credit or publicity,” Evans said. “I know it was hard for him to do an interview; he doesn’t like to do that type of stuff.
“He does what he does because he’s trying to do his part in the community. He’s not trying to have a megachurch or anything like that. He’s trying to do what needs to be done in the community, especially to help these youth.”
For Burley, that may mean anything from building faith in the pulpit to clearing trees in a field.
CLEARING GROUND
After purchasing the church, the pastor went to work with an ax, a chainsaw and a maddox to clear an overgrown area behind the church.
He also reclaimed what once had been a ballfield and has converted it into a park area, with perdogas and wooden seating that he built himself. All are welcome to enjoy the park’s bucolic benefits, and children from the community are invited to share in the church’s recurring Fun Day Sundays, where food, a bounce house and a water slide are available to anyone who drops by.
An enclosed area of the former ballfield has been christened Serenity Park, and serves as a space for outdoor fellowship gatherings.
Overall, the church owns 3½ acres of land, much of it which has yet to be cleared.
“Beyond that ballfield,” Burley said, “there are probably two more ballfields before you get to the end of the property.”
In addition, the church owns lots behind Evans’ barber shop, plus two vacant lots across West Washington Street where Wesley United Methodists had its church from 1903 to 1955, when it opened the building that Burley’s congregation now occupies.
That’s a lot of land, and some folks, Burley said, have offered to purchase it from him. But he’s not selling.
“I’ve got things I’d like to do here,” he said. “Eventually, I’d like to put some emergency housing up here, so I can catch the overflow from the Rescue Mission and the women’s shelter.”
Evans, who has been with the church since its Sampson Street days, isn’t surprised at the rate of its growth and expansion into the community in just five years.
Burley, he said, “has always been the type of person who, if he said something to you, you can guarantee that he’s going to honor his word.
“As far as his vision,” Evans continued, “one quote that he had was, ‘If you help His vision, He will help your life.’ That’s certainly what he did. I’ve been a successful businessman, known here for years, but what he’s taught me through the Word of God is just the faith to believe the impossible; that it is possible.”
For Burley, the focus remains fixed on the community, rather than himself.
“I’m just trying to get to the point that this community will wake up, and see that we’re here to help you,” he said. “We can help you in many areas, not just from a Christian standpoint. When you look at this community, it needs help, and it needs help in more areas than just church.
“The ministry is named Whole Truth — it fits the community, because I’m trying to make the man whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.