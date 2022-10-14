Dan Pastore, Democrat running for the 16th Congressional District, is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday.
Pastore, an Erie County businessman, will meet with voters at 2 p.m. at the New Castle Public Library for a discussion on health care.
The meeting will be in the Copernicus Room.
Pastore is running against Republican incumbent Mike Kelly of Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.