The Rev. Abel Robles on Aug. 5, 1973, conducted his first Sunday sermon from a new church on the second floor of New Castle’s Penn Hotel.
Twenty-nine attended, including Bob Bartberger and his wife, Faith.
“It looked nothing like a church,” said Bartberger, an 81-year-old from Neshannock. “We had a piano and some chairs. That was it.”
Like Bartberger, Robles has remained with Oakpointe Christian Center for 50 years. During the 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 Sunday service, the congregation will celebrate the 77-year-old pastor and the non-denominational Pentecostal church’s milestones.
“I think I’m the oldest preacher here in town,” Robles said. “Everyone here has either passed away or moved on.”
Lunch will follow the service at Gatherings Banquet & Event Center. Guests from as far as Missouri and Indiana are expected.
Once the fastest-growing church in New Castle with as many as 500 members, Oakpointe — then Calvary Temple — in 1978 purchased the former Holiday Inn on Sampson Street. The church used to bus up to 800 children from the projects and elsewhere for Sunday school. Folks flocked to the church’s Easter resurrection musicals involving a cast and crew of 150. Well-known Southern gospel groups performed.
And Robles gained notoriety through his local Christian radio programs.
Oakpointe then lost about 75 percent of its congregation when Robles went through a divorce. Struggling to pay bills, the congregation sold the former Holiday Inn for $1 million. Robles became ill and underwent a kidney transplant.
Today, Oakpointe has 150 to 200 parishioners and since 2010, has been located on eight acres at 885 Harbor-Edinburg Road.
Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Robles was the third of six children who grew up in a church-going home. His father was a factory laborer and his mother, a homemaker.
Robles earned a degree in theology from Fort Wayne Bible College. The then-23-year-old moved to New Castle after his brother John, now deceased, became director of the Sankey Center.
“He needed an associate and talked me into coming,” Robles said.
Living on Sheep Hill, he remembers taking in the view of New Castle from Moravia Street.
“I saw the city in the distance and felt the spirit of God talk to me and say ‘now you’re gonna find out why I brought you here,’” he said.
Robles filled in for vacationing pastors and at 27, started Calvary Temple, which later became Oakpointe.
Four months after that first sermon, the congregation purchased the former United Brethren Church at 125 N. Crawford Ave. for $15,000. The congregation outgrew the building and moved to rented space at the former New Castle Business College.
Bartberger left another church to attend Oakpointe.
“His teaching and preaching was a lot different and more Bible oriented than I was getting in my church,” he said.
Bill Gallagher of Hickory Township joined the church in the late 1980s.
“I think I’ve been fortunate,” the 68-year-old said. “I have a good pastor and a good friend. Not too many people get that opportunity.”
Robles said his parishioners have kept him here.
“They’re like family,” he said. “I can’t just walk away. I’m the kind of pastor that when you establish relationships, you don’t leave them. This is my home.”
Robles has no plans to retire for now.
“I guess it’s safe to say God will send me a young man I can mentor,” he said.
If interested in attending the anniversary lunch, call Kelly Robles at (724) 971-1450. Reservations are due July 31.
