The Rev. Loren McQueen is getting a two-for-one deal.
For the past seven years, he has been the pastor at both Eastbrook and Volant United Methodist churches, preaching at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday at the former, then driving five miles to repeat his talk during the 10:50 service at the latter.
He’s never complained about the gig.
“A lot of people think you just work the one hour on Sunday morning,” McQueen said. “I joke with them and say, ‘No, I work two.’ But the major work goes on throughout the week.
“I tell people that when you put in eight or 10 or more hours into a sermon, it’s worth preaching it twice.”
McQueen will continue to have that opportunity, but starting next month, he’ll be presenting both sermons in the same venue. He’s about to become the pastor of Brookville Evangelical Methodist Church in Jefferson County where he’ll shepherd a slightly larger congregation than the combined 130 folks he’s led at Eastbrook and Volant. They’ll all be in one building, but they still have two Sunday morning services.
“It will be an adjustment having one congregation; I’ll just have one set of meetings, one church culture to wrap my mind around,” McQueen said.
The larger Brookville church offers four adult Sunday school classes as opposed to the three divided between Volant and Eastbrook. They are sandwiched between the church’s 8:15 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. services.
“Where I am now, while I’m preaching at one, the other church is doing Sunday school,” McQueen said. “I’m never really around during the Sunday school hour. I’m looking forward to being around for that time.
“I may not attend Sunday school, but at least I’m available if somebody needs something or at least be a support to the Sunday school — at least be a presence, and know what’s going on.”
LEGACY
Sandy Gwin, a member of Eastbrook’s Pastor Parish Relations Committee, said longtime United Methodist members such as herself accept the fact that sooner or later, the denomination will likely reassign a pastor. Thus, McQueen’s departure doesn’t come as a shock.
“We know that’s part of the territory,” she said. “Certainly, it’s a transition period and we’ll miss him and what he brought to our church. But we’ll look to the next level and the next leader, and we’re praying for our new pastor. That’s what our focus needs to be on now.”
Nonetheless, she said, the impact of McQueen’s ministry cannot be understated.
“He’s brought solid, core ministry that is biblically driven for the last seven years,” Gwin said. “He quotes Scripture as the final authority in God’s word. That’s important, because we’re losing that in our country today.
“He is a man of the cloth, he is a man that speaks biblically. He always said, ‘The Bible needs to be your final authority.” That’s probably one of the biggest take-aways I’ve had from him.”
That’s also the reason, McQueen said, that he and his congregations have taken a serious look at withdrawing from the United Methodist Church to align with the Global Methodist Church.
NEW DENOMINATION
The seeds of the Global Methodist Church were planted in pre-pandemic talks at which conservative congregations complained of ongoing defiance by their liberal counterparts regarding the denomination’s bans on same-sex marriages and ordination of LGBTQ clergy. Delegates at the 2019 General Conference voted to strengthen those bans, but many moderate and liberal clergy made it clear that they would not abide by them.
Ensuing negotiations among conservative, liberal and centrist congregations resulted in an agreement that would allow churches and regional groups to leave the denomination but keep their property. However, the 2020 General Conference at which that agreement was to be presented for approval was postponed for two years because of COVID, then was pushed back again until 2024 because of difficulties in processing visa applications for overseas members.
Apparently fed up with the delays, organizers of the Global Methodist Church announced in April that they would launch their denomination on May 1.
“Eastbrook and Volant are looking to disaffiliate,” McQueen said. “They’ve made that clear. There’s a discernment process they’ll need to go through. I’m moving, so I won’t be walking through that with them, or into wherever they land afterward. So there will be some prayerful consideration as to where they land.”
Although the driving issue behind the denominational division revolves around matters of human sexuality, McQueen said it is not the position of conservative denominations to exclude anyone.
“Conservatives are not saying that they are shunning people,” he said. “The conservative position would be that the Bible calls everyone to repentance and the transformation that comes through Christ’s redemption.”
PONDERING THE FUTURE
McQueen explained that a paragraph that the General Conference added in 2019 to the denomination’s Book of Discipline — the one on which a vote for approval has been postponed twice — establishes that churches may disaffiliate from the denomination provided that they pay two years of apportionments, have all of their debt paid off and meet a certain figure for pension liability.
“We don’t know exactly what the figure of pension liability will look like,” McQueen said, “but, yes, it seems likely that (the Eastbrook and Volant churches) could meet all three of those requirements.”
McQueen was hoping to see disaffiliation requirements capped at just those three when he joined pastors and lay leaders from around the Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Conference in Erie earlier this month. He was part of a section, or panel, that discussed and approved a petition to bar any further disaffiliation requirements.
However, when the petition was brought to the conference floor, he said, “our bishop ruled it out of order for the reason of consideration of law — church law,” McQueen said. “So we did not have the opportunity to discuss it.”
Still, the existing disaffiliation paragraph remains and although it has yet to be officially approved, McQueen thinks that there will be churches who will embrace it.
“There is a perception that if churches go outside of the United Methodist Church and disaffiliate, they will lose people,” he said. “But really, we’ve lost people on both ends of the spectrum. We’ve lost people because they believe the church is moving in a more liberal direction. and many people feel as though the church has left them behind.”
For now, though, McQueen is focused on the next chapter of his ministry.
“We’re very thankful for the years at Eastbrook and Volant,” he said. “I have a lot of good memories, and I’m looking forward to seeing and hearing about what God continues to do here.
“I’m also looking forward to getting to know the people in Brookville and carrying on and making disciples there.”
